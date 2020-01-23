A new glimmer of hope for Linux

Linux 🐧 ranks third in the operating system market, and since the beginning of the new millennium, it has entered the best desktop operating system struggle after it won the title of the best server system “undisputedly”, so the GNU Linux developers began making plans to bring in more users, but it was not as effective as expected (in another article, we will take a look at these plans and the reasons for their lack of effectiveness).





On January 14, 2020, and in light of repeated disappointments, a new glimmer of hope appeared, as Microsoft announced the end of support for Windows 7, which has a market share of more than 28%, which is a percentage that it cannot be taken lightly, as if the GNU Linux developers succeed in attracting Windows 7 refugees, it will be the linux century deal that will attract investors and major software companies (Adobe and others) and the painful blow to Microsoft that will make the company think many times before any step.





Now far from the overwhelming feelings and daydreams, as one of the GNU Linux users and lovers, I must participate in the campaign of attracting Windows 7 refugees, and for that I will present in this post: open source alternatives for the most important programs used on Windows, and the best alternative distributions for Windows 7.





As for the alternatives, I dealt with the issue in detail in a previous blog titled, I love open source, which you can view through the following link





Therefore, I will address in the following lign the most important and best distributions that can compensate refugees for their former homeland:

Linux-mint: The first on the list (although I do not use it) due to its strong support and broad community.

Mx-linux: the new champion and the first on Distrowatch, which is considered the fastest growing distribution, due to its stability and a set of characteristics (elegant and efficient desktop with simple configuration, high stability, solid performance and medium-sized footprint...)

Solus: an ambitious and persistent distribution that seeks to change the face of GNU Linux desktop.

Manjaro: In my opinion, it is the fastest developing distribution, as with almost every release, it’s offering new and impressive features.

Ubuntu: well known, the strongest distribution in terms of technical and financial support (the famous canonical company).

Zorin: The distribution provides a unique GNOME desktop experience with distinctive features, as the developers of the distribution strive hard to create the right atmosphere for ex Windows user.

Finally, I do not forget to mention that there are other distributions that worth a try and which have special features as Linux lite and KDE Neon.

Welcome 👋 Windows 7 refugees.