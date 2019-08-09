The king of open source office suite version 6.3 is released!

Libreoffice is one of the leading opensource cross-platform (Linux, Windows, MacOs) project, that offer Linux users specially a great free office suite alternative to the commercial MS office suite. The team behin it, continue their hard work to introduce us today as Linux users, the new update that brings remarkable improvements and notable changes.

Here is a quick overview of the most important improvements and changes :

Improved performance : up to 97% faster at opening files.

New Tapped compact UI.

Redact documents to remove or hide sensitive information.

Support for PDF/A-2 has been implemented.

A new tip of of the dialog will apear at startup

Now, in writer Page backgrounds fill entire page, including margins.

Improvements of the PDF export filter

Better integration with KDE 5.

New bottom-to-top, left-to-right writing direction in table cells and text frames, improving compatibility with Word.

Various improvements to the import of SmartArt from PPTX files.





And many other improvements and additions that you can read more about at the full release note Download Libreoffice 6.3 :



: You can download the new version from the official Libreoffice webpage . Linux users can also install it using snap, flatpak or the regular package manager (Rolling release).