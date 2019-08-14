The beast of 3D editors version 2.80 is free in the wild !

Blender is the free and open source 3D creation suite. It is characterized by high features that made it a fierce competitor for commercial tools. It is considered one of the most important open source pieces.

Recently, all those interested in the field of 3D tools have been closely watching the developments and news of version 2.80, and also waiting for its release date.

While they have been waiting on pins and needles, the development team announced the release of the expected version "2.80" that brought huge improvements and amazing features, which its main highlights are as follows :

Now, left Click Select is default.

Revamped user interface.

New Theme and Icons.

New Quick Favorites menu (Q key).

New application Templates:

1. General (3D modelling)

2. 2D animation

3. Sculpting

4. VFX

5. Video editing



Grease Pencil 2D support

And many others changes which you can read more about it on the full release note

Downlod blender : You can download the new version from : You can download the new version from the official Blender download webpage . Linux users can also install it using snap, flatpak or the regular package manager (Rolling release distributions).



