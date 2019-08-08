The stickers have recently been very popular with smartphones owners and laptops users, as it’s enabling them to personalize their electronic items.
Linux users are a big fan of stickers, and that even boast of using Linux and open source software.
Today, as a Linux user and open source software fan, I would like to share with you a valuable collection of posters to decorate your electronic collections and show your admiration and love for the GNU Linux system.
Stickers, stickers, stickers 😍 !
Who does not like Linux stickers ?!
I brought to you some of the most beautiful Linux stickers:
So What are you waiting for? hurry up and pick one for your laptop or smartphone.
Your favorite Linux Stickers is not in the list? Tell me about it in the comments box and I'll get you a link to buy it (if i could) 😊.
P.S: To be honest, As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualified purchases.
