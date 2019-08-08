The stickers have recently been very popular with smartphones owners and laptops users, as it’s enabling them to personalize their electronic items.

Linux users are a big fan of stickers, and that even boast of using Linux and open source software.

Today, as a Linux user and open source software fan, I would like to share with you a valuable collection of posters to decorate your electronic collections and show your admiration and love for the GNU Linux system.





Stickers , stickers , stickers 😍 !

Who does not like Linux stickers ?!

I brought to you some of the most beautiful Linux stickers: