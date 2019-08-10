NEWS

Saturday, August 10, 2019

I love Opensource: my favourite list of opensource alternative


In 2014, when I switched to Linux I spent hours, days and month looking for free and open source alternatives to the commercial ones, by watching video, reading articles, story and even comments, it was a hard time but it made me a more positive and happy Linux user, now after five years i want to share with you my favorite list of open source alternatives including distros, tools, software... as a result of my humble Linux experience.  Have a pleasant reading.

The beginning was one day in the spring of  2014, when I decided to install Ubuntu. During the installation I felt the feeling of a child waiting for his favorite gift. You can't imagine the smile and joy that came to my face after the successful installation. I restarted my computer to begin my new adventure.
I welcomed my new baby and started to use it gently, looking for its defects to complete and its flaws to fix it, and the most difficult moments was to find alternatives to the software that I used to use when I was using Windows, and fortunately the Firefox web browser was installed and ready to use. It was my open source alternative to Google chrome.
At that time, I was in my second year of university and I needed to edit and write my research. This was the most difficult point in my transition to Linux as I was related to MS office.
But that didn't stop me from trying  LibreOffice, which in the coming years will become my favorite alternative. I devoted hours to discovering  and  learning it, and so that I don't miss Windows, I installed Microsoft Office 2007 using PlayOnLinux and i divided the writing of my research between it and LibreOffice until I get used to the latter.
It is worth mentioning that my friends in the university, and everyone who took a look at the screen of my laptop was admired it, and curiosity prompted him to ask me lot of questions, and I do not hide you my feeling of excellence in those moments 😎.
When I was a Windows user, I was not interested in blogging, but my move to Linux motivated me to create my first YouTube channel On April 26, 2014.
So I started looking for the tools that I would use for blogging and broadcasting, after searching on the Ubuntu software center and the web i installed vokoscreen recorder, Kdenlive for video editing and audacity for audio editing and after a year of learning and discovering i made my first Linux video which was about installing Gnome 3.16 on Ubuntu wily 15.10 (6.8K views 😎).
This wasn’t the last motivation, as my transition to Linux has motivated me to learn about 3D & images editing, so I installed Gimp, Inkscape and Blender, and I devoted to learning them some hours of my school days. Until today the motivation are still going on « Thanks to Allah ».
In order not to prolong the story so you get bored, now I will present to you a summary of my alternatives open source.
Commercial $$$
Opensource
Operating system
Windows
Linux (Ubuntu/Manjaro/Solus…)
Web browser
Google Chrome
Firefox
Office suite
Microsoft office
Libreoffice
PDF Reader
Adobe Acrobat
Evince/Okular
Note application
Keep note from Google
Simplenote
Video editor
Adobe premiere (I didn’t use it)
Kdenlive/Openshot (My first video editor)
Photo editor
Photoshop
Gimp
Antivirus software
Kaspersky
Clamav/clamtk (Gui)
Audio editor
Adobe Audition CC (I didn’t use it)
Audacity (My first audio editor)
Screen recorder
Icecream screen recorder
OBS studio/ Vokoscreen/Simplescreenrecorder
System cleaner
CCleaner
Bleachbit
Media player
Windows media player
VLC
Audio player
Windows media player
Clementine (I said audio player and I did not say music player because I do not listen to music, but I use it to play other audio files)
3D editor
3ds Max/ Cinema 4D/ Maya (I didn’t use them)
Blender (My first 3d editor)


 I hope you enjoyed reading my Linux story, so what about sharing your Linux stories on the comment box below ?

