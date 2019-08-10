I love Opensource: my favourite list of opensource alternative





The beginning was one day in the spring of 2014, when I decided to install Ubuntu. During the installation I felt the feeling of a child waiting for his favorite gift. You can't imagine the smile and joy that came to my face after the successful installation. I restarted my computer to begin my new adventure.

I welcomed my new baby and started to use it gently, looking for its defects to complete and its flaws to fix it, and the most difficult moments was to find alternatives to the software that I used to use when I was using Windows, and fortunately the Firefox web browser was installed and ready to use. It was my open source alternative to Google chrome.

At that time, I was in my second year of university and I needed to edit and write my research. This was the most difficult point in my transition to Linux as I was related to MS office.

But that didn't stop me from trying LibreOffice, which in the coming years will become my favorite alternative. I devoted hours to discovering and learning it, and so that I don't miss Windows, I installed Microsoft Office 2007 using PlayOnLinux and i divided the writing of my research between it and LibreOffice until I get used to the latter.

It is worth mentioning that my friends in the university, and everyone who took a look at the screen of my laptop was admired it, and curiosity prompted him to ask me lot of questions, and I do not hide you my feeling of excellence in those moments 😎.

When I was a Windows user, I was not interested in blogging, but my move to Linux motivated me to create my first YouTube channel On April 26, 2014.

So I started looking for the tools that I would use for blogging and broadcasting, after searching on the Ubuntu software center and the web i installed vokoscreen recorder, Kdenlive for video editing and audacity for audio editing and after a year of learning and discovering i made my first Linux video which was about installing Gnome 3.16 on Ubuntu wily 15.10 (6.8K views 😎).

This wasn’t the last motivation, as my transition to Linux has motivated me to learn about 3D & images editing, so I installed Gimp, Inkscape and Blender, and I devoted to learning them some hours of my school days. Until today the motivation are still going on « Thanks to Allah ».