Tuesday, August 13, 2019

How to install Freeoffice "Softmaker" on Solus?


Finding a good alternative to the Commercial MS office is one of the main action when switched to Linux, So are you a Solus user ? And are you looking for a MS office alternative ?
If yes you have two choices :The first is using the amazing open source Libreoffice and living free. The second, is using a MS files format compatible alternative, in this case you either should install Wps office which is no longer available as a third party package, or install Freeoffice from Softmaker using their installer shell. In this tutorial i will show you how to install it.

Installation steps
  • Download the package file: 
Freeoffice official download page
  • Change the current working directory to the downloads directory:
cd Downloads
  • Unarchive the package file:
tar xvzf softmaker-freeoffice-966-amd64.tgz
  • Run the installer shell: 
./installfreeoffice

Uninstallation steps 
  • Run the uninstaller shell: 
./uninstall_smfreeoffice2018

