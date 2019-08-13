How to install Freeoffice "Softmaker" on Solus?

Finding a good alternative to the Commercial MS office is one of the main action when switched to Linux, So are you a Solus user ? And are you looking for a MS office alternative ?

If yes you have two choices :The first is using the amazing open source Libreoffice and living free. The second, is using a MS files format compatible alternative, in this case you either should install Wps office which is no longer available as a third party package, or install Freeoffice from Softmaker using their installer shell. In this tutorial i will show you how to install it.





Installation steps

Download the package file:

Change the current working directory to the downloads directory:

cd Downloads

Unarchive the package file:

tar xvzf softmaker-freeoffice-966-amd64.tgz

Run the installer shell:

./installfreeoffice

Uninstallation steps

Run the uninstaller shell:

./uninstall_smfreeoffice2018

