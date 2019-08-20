Buy a Linux laptop: Star Labs laptops review

Linux users often face many difficulties, the most important of which is to find a computer that is compatible with the distribution they use, so that they enjoy using their preferred system without the headache of search for solutions and fixes that may be ineffective or useless.

Fortunately, after the increased use of Linux in the technical environment, some companies have begun to design and manufacture special computers that are compatible with the Linux system.

Today we will review the products of one of the famous companies in the manufacture of laptops that are dedicated to Linux, which is highly efficient and which It has been in great demand in recent years.

So, are you looking for a compatible pre-configured Linux laptop? to enjoy using it without worrying about hardware drivers, this is your lucky day as i have some amazing offers for you, The Starlab Linux laptops. Come take a look.

T heir laptop s come in two models : the top m odel and the lite one “ for Mini laptops lovers” , the two have L inux pre-installed and configurrd for you. Now we will address the characteristics of each copy as well as the p ros and c ons of these L aptops. Let’s go.



1. Star Labtop

Powerful you have become





2. Star Lite For mini laptops Lovers





Our impression :

In summary, the Star Labs laptops can handle most tasks that you require as a Linux user, and is a highly rated Linux laptop. Fast, efficent and easy to set up, with some cons that can be ignored, but they should devotes some attention to its in the future versions as it gives us more choices “freedom” as Linux users. Most real buyers of this product are extremely pleased with their purchase and would recommend this Laptops to others. In general, Star Labs is one of the best laptops available for Linux users, which can and should become even better.



