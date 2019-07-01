The best Kde package manager that can replace Synaptic
In linux you need an advanced package manager to:
The alternative tool is The Muon Package Manager which is a powerful package manager aimed towards the intermediate - power-user range. It offers complete control over your packages with an interface that still keeps usability in mind.
You can install it using the Discover software center. (see the video)
Let me know your opinions on the comments section.
- Manage applications and libraries installed on your system to the package level.
- Search, install and remove packages and inspect their versions and their dependencies.
