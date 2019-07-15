Installing Microsoft's fonts on Solus

-
Times New Roman, Arial, are one of the most popular fonts that are created by Microsoft.
Solus, by default, does not include the major Microsoft fonts
So in this tutorial i will show you how to install MS Fonts pack on Solus.  
  • First step is: to build the MS fonts package using the following command line:
sudo eopkg bi --ignore-safety https://raw.githubusercontent.com/getsolus/3rd-party/master/desktop/font/mscorefonts/pspec.xml
  • Second step is: to install the created eopkg package and then remove the local created eopkg package file using the following command line:
sudo eopkg it mscorefonts*.eopkg;sudo rm mscorefonts*.eopkg
Now you can use the Microsoft's fonts to create or edit your  documents.
That is all. I hope that you enjoy.

