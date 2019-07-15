Installing Microsoft's fonts on Solus

Have you asked yourself ? What is Zsh ? And why should I use it ? If yes, I will answer you briefly.The Z shell (Zsh) is a Unix shell that can be used as an interactive login shell and as a command interpreter for shell scripting. Zsh is an extended Bourne shell with a large number of improvements, including some features of Bash, ksh, and tcsh.Zsh Features The z-commandWith the z command, you can navigate to a frequently/recently visited directory just by typing z , followed by the directory name. Auto-completionYou can just type the command, followed by -, then hit tab. This action will then immediately display all of the available options for that command. Auto-correctionIn the Z shell, if you make an innocent typo while writing a file location, for example, spell correction is built-in and will automatically detect the typo. Color customizationZsh add color highlighting to directories. Additionally, the font-weight will be slightly bolder. This is extremely helpful to see what’s a…