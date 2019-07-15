Installing Microsoft's fonts on Solus
Times New Roman, Arial, are one of the most popular fonts that are created by Microsoft.
Solus, by default, does not include the major Microsoft fonts
So in this tutorial i will show you how to install MS Fonts pack on Solus.
Solus, by default, does not include the major Microsoft fonts
So in this tutorial i will show you how to install MS Fonts pack on Solus.
- First step is: to build the MS fonts package using the following command line:
sudo eopkg bi --ignore-safety https://raw.githubusercontent.com/getsolus/3rd-party/master/desktop/font/mscorefonts/pspec.xml
- Second step is: to install the created eopkg package and then remove the local created eopkg package file using the following command line:
sudo eopkg it mscorefonts*.eopkg;sudo rm mscorefonts*.eopkg
Now you can use the Microsoft's fonts to create or edit your documents.
That is all. I hope that you enjoy.
That is all. I hope that you enjoy.
Comments
Post a Comment