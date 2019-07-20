How to properly restore the Manjaro GRUB bootloader on UEFI systems ?

-
In order to boot Linux, a Linux boot loader such as GRUB needs to be installed. Sometimes, a fresh windows install eats 😋 your grub or the MBR or GPT gets corrupted, erased or misconfigured for various reasons, resulting to missing the capability to boot into your linux installation.

Fortunatelly, there is a way to restore GRUB without re-installing your OS or losing your data. For this, you will need to use your Linux installation media to Restore the GRUB Bootloader.

If you install Manjaro on UEFI system and you need to restore the Grub bootloader, just boot the Manjaro Installation Media and follow me, as I will demonstrate to you in this tutorial how to properly restore it.



Steps:

  1. Install mhwd-chroot: 
    sudo pacman -Sy mhwd-chroot
  2. Identify the Manjaro installation partition: 
    lsblk -f
  3. Start mhwd-chroot: 
    sudo mhwd-chroot
  4. Mount the EFI partition as /boot/efi: 
     sudo mount /dev/sdXY /boot/efi

    P.S: X = Alphabet of the drive  Y = Partition number of the EFI partition


  5. Re-install Grub: 
    sudo grub-install --target=x86_64-efi --efi-directory=/boot/efi --bootloader-id=manjaro --recheck
  6. Update Grub configuration file.: 
    sudo update-grub

All done! Now close the terminal and reboot your system to use your freshly re-installed GRUB 😌.


Did you find this tutorial helpful ?


Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Enable bootsplash on Manjaro

-
Image
If you use Manjaro and you like to have a harmonic and beautiful Linux system from boot to desktop, follow me as i will show you in this tutorial how to enable and configure the bootsplash screen on Manjaro. Let's go


Steps 1. Install bootsplash-systemd and bootsplash-manjaro (or any bootsplash theme you like)
2. Edit the mkinitcpio.conf file: sudo nano /etc/mkinitcpio.conf
2.1. Find the HOOKS= line and add: bootsplash-manjaro (or the name of the theme you have chosen)
3. Edit grub configuration file: sudo nano /etc/default/grub
3.1. find the GRUB_CMDLINE_LINUX_DEFAULT= line : remove the quiet word and add at the end: bootsplash.bootfile=bootsplash-themes/manjaro/bootsplash (adapt according to chosen theme)
P.S1: You can find the installed themes on the following path "/usr/lib/firmware/bootsplash-themes"
4. Regenerate the intramfs : (adjust command to the kernel you’re using ): sudo mkinitcpio -p linux419
5. Finally update Grub : sudo update-grub
6. Reboot and enjoy.
Read more

Installing Microsoft's fonts on Solus

-
Image
Times New Roman, Arial, are one of the most popular fonts that are created by Microsoft.
Solus, by default, does not include the major Microsoft fonts
So in this tutorial i will show you how to install MS Fonts pack on Solus.  
First step is: to build the MS fonts package using the following command line:sudo eopkg bi --ignore-safety https://raw.githubusercontent.com/getsolus/3rd-party/master/desktop/font/mscorefonts/pspec.xml Second step is: to install the created eopkg package and then remove the local created eopkg package file using the following command line:sudo eopkg it mscorefonts*.eopkg;sudo rm mscorefonts*.eopkgNow you can use the Microsoft's fonts to create or edit your  documents.
That is all. I hope that you enjoy.
Read more