How to properly restore the Manjaro GRUB bootloader on UEFI systems ?

In order to boot Linux, a Linux boot loader such as GRUB needs to be installed. Sometimes, a fresh windows install eats 😋 your grub or the MBR or GPT gets corrupted, erased or misconfigured for various reasons, resulting to missing the capability to boot into your linux installation.

Fortunatelly, there is a way to restore GRUB without re-installing your OS or losing your data. For this, you will need to use your Linux installation media to Restore the GRUB Bootloader.

UEFI system and you need to restore the Grub bootloader, just boot the Manjaro Installation Media and follow me, as I will demonstrate to you in this tutorial how to properly restore it.









Steps:

Install mhwd-chroot: sudo pacman -Sy mhwd-chroot Identify the Manjaro installation partition: lsblk -f Start mhwd-chroot: sudo mhwd-chroot Mount the EFI partition as /boot/efi: sudo mount /dev/sdXY /boot/efi

P.S: X = Alphabet of the drive Y = Partition number of the EFI partition



Re-install Grub: sudo grub-install --target=x86_64-efi --efi-directory=/boot/efi --bootloader-id=manjaro --recheck Update Grub configuration file.: sudo update-grub

All done! Now close the terminal and reboot your system to use your freshly re-installed GRUB 😌.





