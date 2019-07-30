NEWS

Post Top Ad

Linux-Tech&More

Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Home Android Linux Manjaro Solus Ubuntu How to display & control your Android devices on Linux (Solus/Ubuntu/Manjaro...) Part 1?

How to display & control your Android devices on Linux (Solus/Ubuntu/Manjaro...) Part 1?

In the last 3 years I was searching for an easy to use app or a useful tool to display and control my Android smartphone. Unfortunately, I spent a lot of time searching unsuccessfully - I think the problem was with my research method - until I found last week what I was looking for that made me forget my past suffering.
If you are interesting in displaying and controlling your Android device on Linux , you are on the right place as I will share with you in this tutorial my humble experience with the discovered application.
The application is scrcpy “copies a screen”: it provides display and control of Android devices connected on USB (or over TCP/IP “Wirelessly”). It does not require any root access. It works on GNU/Linux, Windows and MacOS.


Steps: (important: watch the video above for more details)


  • Install scrcpy : 
    • For solus users:
    sudo eopkg it scrcpy
    • For other distro users (Ubuntu/Manjaro...): 
    sudo snap install scrcpy
Display and control of Android devices connected on USB
  1. Enable usb adb debugging on your device.
    P.S: On some devices, you also need to enable an additional option to control it using keyboard and mouse.
  2. Plug an Android device, and execute: 
    scrcpy
    P.S: It accepts command-line arguments, listed by: scrcpy –help

Display and control of Android devices Wirelessly

  1. Connect the device to the same Wi-Fi as your computer.
  2. Get your device IP address (in Settings → About phone → Status).
  3. Enable adb over TCP/IP on your device:  
    adb tcpip 5555
  4. Unplug your device.
  5. Connect to your device:  
    adb connect DEVICE_IP:5555 (replace DEVICE_IP)
  6. Run scrcpy as usual.
          P.S:It may be useful to decrease the bit-rate and the definition:

scrcpy -b2M -m800
Did that tutorial help you ? let me know in the comment section below.



Tags
Author Image

About Djalel

By -
Labels: , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Post Top Ad

Linux-Tech&More