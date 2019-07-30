How to display & control your Android devices on Linux (Solus/Ubuntu/Manjaro...) Part 1?

In the last 3 years I was searching for an easy to use app or a useful tool to display and control my Android smartphone. Unfortunately, I spent a lot of time searching unsuccessfully - I think the problem was with my research method - until I found last week what I was looking for that made me forget my past suffering.

If you are interesting in dis play ing and controlling your Android device on Linux , you are on the right place as I will share with you in this tutorial my humble experience with the discovered application.

The application is scrcpy “copies a screen”: it provides display and control of Android devices connected on USB (or over TCP/IP “ Wirelessly” ). It does not require any root access. It works on GNU/Linux, Windows and MacOS.







Install scrcpy :

For solus users: sudo eopkg it scrcpy For other distro users (Ubuntu/Manjaro...): sudo snap install scrcpy



Display and control of Android devices connected on USB

Enable usb adb debugging on your device. P.S: On some devices, you also need to enable an additional option to control it using keyboard and mouse. Plug an Android device, and execute: scrcpy P.S: It accepts command-line arguments, listed by: scrcpy –help

D isplay and control of Android devices Wirelessly

Connect the device to the same Wi-Fi as your computer. Get your device IP address (in Settings → About phone → Status). Enable adb over TCP/IP on your device: adb tcpip 5555 Unplug your device. Connect to your device: adb connect DEVICE_IP:5555 (replace DEVICE_IP ) Run scrcpy as usual.

P.S:It may be useful to decrease the bit-rate and the definition:



scrcpy -b2M -m800

