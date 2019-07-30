How to display & control your Android devices on Linux (Solus/Ubuntu/Manjaro...) Part 1?

In the last 3 years I was searching for an easy to use app or a useful tool to display and control my Android smartphone. Unfortunately, I spent a lot of time searching unsuccessfully - I think the problem was with my research method - until I found last week what I was looking for that made me forget my past suffering.
If you are interesting in displaying and controlling your Android device on Linux , you are on the right place as I will share with you in this tutorial my humble experience with the discovered application.
The application is scrcpy “copies a screen”: it provides display and control of Android devices connected on USB (or over TCP/IP “Wirelessly”). It does not require any root access. It works on GNU/Linux, Windows and MacOS.
Steps: (important: watch the video above for more details)
- Install scrcpy :
sudo eopkg it scrcpy
- For solus users:
- For other distro users (Ubuntu/Manjaro...):
sudo snap install scrcpy
Display and control of Android devices connected on USB
- Enable usb adb debugging on your device.P.S: On some devices, you also need to enable an additional option to control it using keyboard and mouse.
- Plug an Android device, and execute:scrcpyP.S: It accepts command-line arguments, listed by: scrcpy –help
Display and control of Android devices Wirelessly
- Connect the device to the same Wi-Fi as your computer.
- Get your device IP address (in Settings → About phone → Status).
- Enable adb over TCP/IP on your device:
adb tcpip 5555
- Unplug your device.
- Connect to your device:
adb connect DEVICE_IP:5555(replace
DEVICE_IP)
- Run
scrcpyas usual.
P.S:It may be useful to decrease the bit-rate and the definition:
scrcpy -b2M -m800
