Enable bootsplash on Manjaro

If you use Manjaro and you like to have a harmonic and beautiful Linux system from boot to desktop, follow me as i will show you in this tutorial how to enable and configure the bootsplash screen on Manjaro. Let's go 


Steps
1. Install bootsplash-systemd and bootsplash-manjaro (or any bootsplash theme you like)

2. Edit the mkinitcpio.conf file: sudo nano /etc/mkinitcpio.conf

2.1. Find the HOOKS= line and add: bootsplash-manjaro (or the name of the theme you have chosen)

3. Edit grub configuration file: sudo nano /etc/default/grub

3.1. find the GRUB_CMDLINE_LINUX_DEFAULT= line : remove the quiet word and add at the end: bootsplash.bootfile=bootsplash-themes/manjaro/bootsplash (adapt according to chosen theme)

P.S1: You can find the installed themes on the following path "/usr/lib/firmware/bootsplash-themes"

4. Regenerate the intramfs : (adjust command to the kernel you’re using ): sudo mkinitcpio -p linux419

5. Finally update Grub : sudo update-grub

6. Reboot and enjoy.

