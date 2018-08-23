Basic Firefox privacy configuration
Mozilla Firefox is known for its privacy interests, but by default, it does not provide the protection and privacy that web browser users are looking for.
If you are interested about web privacy and protection, I will suggest you in this humble tutorial a basic Firefox privacy configuration.
"Your data should be secure"
Install this 3 ad-dons : ublock origin, Facebook container, HTTPS everywhere
Change the history and cookies preferences
Enable tracking protection
Disable Firefox data collection and use
All done enjoy the privacy taste 😋.
